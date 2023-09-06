Police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured shopper in Morena Costco parking lot

A Point Loma woman remains in the ICU at a local hospital after she was hit by a car in a Costco parking lot.

Last Friday, police say 63-year-old Fatima Antonio left work at Costco on Morena Boulevard and as she walked into the lot, a driver hit her and sped away.

Antonio sustained multiple bone fractures and internal injuries from the crash. Her daughter Lisandra lives with her and had plans for her to walk with her down the aisle at her wedding, but now she's pleading to help to find the driver.

My mom is my only family in the United States. She's a single mom. We've always had each other, she's always been my rock and I've always been hers," Lisandra said. "I don't understand how this person has no conscience, just walking around out here, not even caring that they've hit someone."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Lisandra said her mom can communicate and breathe on her own, but still has a long road to recovery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.