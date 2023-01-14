Police Searching for East Village Stabbing Suspect

San Diego police are searching for the suspect who stabbed someone at least once in the East Village, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was found with stab wounds, but still awake and breathing at K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:36 p.m. in the East Village area of San Diego, police said.

Despite the victim being found on K Street, the stabbing may have happened at 1500 National Ave., police clarified.

Both San Diego police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the incident.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital, police said.

The stabbing occurred just hours after a man was stabbed twice while walking in the Gaslamp neighborhood of San Diego, not far from the East Village.