San Diego police

Police Searching for Attacker Who Slashed Man in Neck in Downtown

By NBC 7 Staff

Ambulance in Downtown San Diego
ONSCENE. TV

Police are searching for the attacker who slashed a man in the neck with a knife downtown early Saturday.

Police said at around 2:30 a.m. a man walked by the victim near 5th Avenue and J Street and slashed him in the neck with a knife and ran away.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim said the man then ran to a grey-colored Dodge Challenger and fled.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said. No suspect description was available.

Local

San Diego County Oct 1

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Cruise Ships Sail Again in San Diego, CA to Require COVID-19 Vaccines for Schoolchildren

California 12 hours ago

San Diego Parents React to State Student Vaccine Mandate

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.

This article tagged under:

San Diego policeDowntown San Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us