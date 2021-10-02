Police Searching for Attacker Who Slashed Man in Neck in Downtown

Police are searching for the attacker who slashed a man in the neck with a knife downtown early Saturday.

Police said at around 2:30 a.m. a man walked by the victim near 5th Avenue and J Street and slashed him in the neck with a knife and ran away.

The victim said the man then ran to a grey-colored Dodge Challenger and fled.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said. No suspect description was available.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.