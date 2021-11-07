Police Searching for 83-Year-Old Fallbrook Woman Reported Missing Since Wednesday

Authorities were seeking the public's help to find an 83-year-old Fallbrook woman who was last seen on Nov. 3.

Elena Roy was last seen Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Roy is white, 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to deputies.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a tri-tone (white, light blue and dark blue) top with dark pants. Officials said she may have early-onset dementia.

Anyone with possible information about Roy's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's department at 760-451-3100, or 911.