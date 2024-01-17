Police search for smash-and-grab burglar who hit Fashion Valley Mall store

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say is responsible for a smash-and-grab burglary at the Fashion Valley Mall.

The burglary occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning at JCPenney, when, obviously, the building and surrounding mall were closed.

Later in the day, when the mall opened for business, NBC 7 talked with people who shop there often. They said they were unsettled after learning about the incident.

“You see it on the TV and you think it’s not going to happen where you’re shopping,” Tanya Tunnell said.

A video shot after the burglary showed the shattered glass of jewelry display cases inside the retailer. Police say the thief forced his way into the store, smashed the cases and then took the jewelry.

Investigators are reviewing security footage, collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.

Some shoppers say it makes them feel unsafe.

“It makes me a little bit nervous to come in, especially if I have a grandchild with me,” Tunnell said.

NBC 7 asked Fashion Valley Mall’s security director what security measures they had taken in response to the incident, but he said he could not comment.

Tunnel said the incident may make her reconsider where she shops.

“Maybe I’ll go to a littler place where I’m more comfortable, where I can go into a Target and do your thing and come out rather than walking around and being exposed to more chances of having something happen,” Tunnell said.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit information to CrimeStoppers.