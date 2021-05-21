Police Search for Missing North Park Woman

San Diego police said on Friday afternoon that they were looking for an at-risk San Diego woman.

Doris Ann Woods, 69, was last seen by a family member on Thursday in the 5600 block of Imperial Avenue, not far from the Valencia Parkway. She took a bus from there, police said, but never returned to her North Park home.

Woods suffers from lapses in memory, according to police. She was wearing dark blue pants with a light-blue design when she got on the bus.

Anybody with information about Woods's whereabouts is being urged to call police at 619-531-2000 and reference Case No. 21-500435.