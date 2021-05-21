Missing Woman

Police Search for Missing North Park Woman

By Eric S. Page

Doris Woods
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police said on Friday afternoon that they were looking for an at-risk San Diego woman.

Doris Ann Woods, 69, was last seen by a family member on Thursday in the 5600 block of Imperial Avenue, not far from the Valencia Parkway. She took a bus from there, police said, but never returned to her North Park home.

Woods suffers from lapses in memory, according to police. She was wearing dark blue pants with a light-blue design when she got on the bus.

Anybody with information about Woods's whereabouts is being urged to call police at 619-531-2000 and reference Case No. 21-500435.

Missing Woman
