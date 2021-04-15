Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured 71-Year-Old in San Marcos

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff's station need the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 71-year-old man in San Marcos.

The crash happened on April 1 just before 8 p.m. along Woodland Parkway, just north of Fulton Drive. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 71-year-old Steven Drake lying on the ground. He had been hit by a car that left the scene, the San Marcos Sheriff's station said.

Drake was taken to a local hospital with a traumatic brain injury and immediately placed on life support. He has since been removed from life support but is facing a long road to recovery, sheriffs said.

Officials said there were no witnesses or video surveillance footage of the incident, but investigators have managed to identify a type of vehicle of interest. The vehicle is described as a silver 2013-2016 Audi A4 with an S4 trim line. Police say the car may have the front passenger side damaged and may also be missing its passenger side fog light bezel and a passenger side headlight washer cover.

If anyone has any information on this hit-and-run incident, you can call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station's Traffic Division at (760) 510-5295.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.