Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Critically Injured Woman in Pacific Beach

San Diego Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left one woman critically injured in Pacific Beach last week.

The incident was reported on April 19 at around 10:20 p.m. when Lindsay Epstein, identified by her family, was riding her bicycle on southbound lanes of Ingraham Street and was struck by a vehicle described as a dark, four-door SUV with front-end damage, police said.

Epstein was ejected from her bicycle and landed on the road. The SUV was last seen heading southbound on Ingraham Street, police said.

Her brother tells NBC 7, Lindsay Epstein,43, has head injuries that require her to be in a medically induced coma to help with the healing.

Jonathan Epstein said his sister was cycling with a friend at the time of the incident and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

"They are doing a lot of work, but right now she is stable," Jonathan Epstein said.

Jonathan Epstein

Her brother said she makes friends everywhere she goes and leaves a lasting impression.

"She is extraordinarily outgoing and very energetic," Jonathan Epstein said. "She is very, very big into bicycling, she does a ton of hiking, lots of outdoor."

Since the accident, Jonathan Epstein has been researching San Diego's hit-and-run incidents on the internet. He is surprised at the number being reported.

"I don't understand it. I think it is absolutely horrible. I couldn't begin to say what could improve that, but obviously, it seems to be a really bad problem there," he said.

Jonathan Epstein is optimistic about his sister's recovery and he's comforted by all the social media posts and pictures from Lindsay's never-ending list of friends.

SDPD said they have identified the vehicle involved, thanks to a tip at Crime Stoppers, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Sn Diego Police at 619-531-2000. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.