Clairemont

San Diego police seek to identify suspect in sexual battery incidents in Clairemont

The incidents happened inside a business near 4700 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard this month, according to the San Diego Police Department.

By Danielle Smith

The San Diego Police Department released a photo of the suspect on March 25, 2025.
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a series of sexual batteries in Clairemont.

The suspect is accused of sexually battering three females inside a business near 4700 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard this month, according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Police believe there could be more victims and shared the following photo of the suspect on social media on Tuesday:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The department did not provide any other details about the suspect, victims or incidents.

If you have any information regarding this case, SDPD asks that you contact Detective Sgt. Derek Winker with Northern Division Investigations at 858-552-1758.

This article tagged under:

ClairemontCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us