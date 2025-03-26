San Diego police seek to identify suspect in sexual battery incidents in Clairemont

San Diego police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a series of sexual batteries in Clairemont.

The suspect is accused of sexually battering three females inside a business near 4700 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard this month, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police believe there could be more victims and shared the following photo of the suspect on social media on Tuesday:

The department did not provide any other details about the suspect, victims or incidents.

If you have any information regarding this case, SDPD asks that you contact Detective Sgt. Derek Winker with Northern Division Investigations at 858-552-1758.