Police Say She Struck a Senior in the Face

Investigators in North County are seeking the public's help finding a young woman they say struck a senior in an unprovoked attack earlier this month.

The woman was caught on camera on Oct. 5 in Carlsbad with a brown-haired male companion who was wearing red shorts, black sneakers and was shirtless but appeared to be carrying a black shirt.

The woman being sought has long brown hair and was wearing blue shorts and a black top during the attack, which took place around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Village Drive, according to Carlsbah police.

Police said the suspected attacker then fled onto Grand Avenue, headed toward Washington Street, where she turned south.

Anybody with information about the suspect is being urged to call Carlsbad Police at 760-931-2161.