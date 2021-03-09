Police Say He Killed a Man at a Downtown San Diego Trolley Stop

A 27-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing another man on a downtown San Diego trolley platform late last month is slated to make his initial court appearance on murder and other felony charges.

Bobby Graciano, who is accused in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez, is being held without bail, pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Police received a report of the stabbing about 8:15 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Imperial Trolley Center down by Petco Park, and, along with transit authorities found Gonzalez suffering from several stab wounds, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Paramedics rushed Gonzalez to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m. that night, Brown said.

The investigation revealed that Gonzalez was in a fight on the trolley platform and during the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Gonzalez multiple times, the lieutenant said.

A motive for the fight has not been disclosed.

"The two men separated and walked in different directions" after the altercation, Brown said. "The victim did not initially disclose that he was injured, but moments later, a [Metropolitan Transit System] officer noticed he was bleeding and began first aid. Upon realizing the victim was injured, MTS officers began chasing the suspect on foot."

Graciano was captured nearby, according to the lieutenant.

Officials said that Graciano faces first-degree murder, a pair of assault and other felony charges, including probation violations.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact San Diego police at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.