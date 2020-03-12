Police Respond to Reports of Shooting in Hillcrest

Officers responded to a reported shooting in Hillcrest Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting was reported at around 1:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of 4th Avenue in Hillcrest, police said.

SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said a man was reportedly inside an apartment and shooting out through a window.

Officers told the public to avoid the area between Robinson and Pennsylvania Avenues.

No other information was available.

