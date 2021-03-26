Police Release Sketch of Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping Outside Ice Cream Shop in Vista

The San Diego Sherriff's Department released a sketch of a suspect in an attempted kidnapping earlier in March.

The victim described the suspect as a white male, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with a light complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored beanie, a dark-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and colored pants, and he fled the ice cream shop on a scooter.

NBC 7 also heard from the victim, who described her encounter with the suspect and her bolt for safety.

“He grabbed my hand and I felt his movement around me, so I started running and he started saying things to come back. I entered the shop, and I kind of entered screaming, and I called my dad and my brother went after the guy,” she said.

The attempted kidnapping took place March 6 at around 8:30 p.m. in front of the Water Shack ice cream shop at 807 North Santa Fe, according to the SDSO.

"After repeatedly attempting to coax the victim to come with him, the unknown suspect reached out and grabbed her by the sweater," SDSO said.

The victim was able to escape and run inside the business where her older brother was waiting.

SDSO said the suspect then fled on a "Razor" type scooter and was last seen traveling westbound on West Connecticut Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.