Police Release Photos of Lemon Grove Killing Suspects

The two men, who are believed to be gang members, are wanted in connection with the death of 39-year-old Gregory Moore on March 18

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

Daniel Ethridge (left) and Ronald Shazun Perry
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in tracking down two suspected gang members who allegedly took part in the slaying of a man found fatally shot in a car at a Lemon Grove intersection.

Daniel Ethridge, 34, and Ronald Shazun Perry, 32, are wanted in connection with the death of 39-year-old Gregory Moore on March 18, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies took the man out of the vehicle, they noticed he had gunshot wounds, NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that day, deputies responding to a report of gunfire found Moore mortally wounded in a vehicle at Lemon Grove and San Miguel avenues, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. As deputies took the man out of the vehicle, they noticed he had gunshot wounds to his left and upper leg and lower torso, SDSO Lt. Chris Steffen said in a release. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ethridge and Perry, both of whom have prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and firearm offenses, are believed to belong to a local street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous, Jarjura said.

Perry is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weights 180 pounds, according to the sheriff's department, while Etheridge is the same height and weighs about 15 pounds less.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the fatal shooting.

NBC 7 spoke with neighbors who said they were home when they heard multiple shots fired.

"It sounded like firecrackers — pop, pop, pop, pop," said Aldo Torres. "By the 7-Elevenn — it was a black car. The windows were open, and the police were all around it. I guess they were investigating it."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

