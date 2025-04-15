Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying two motorists who fled after their cars struck a bicyclist last month in Clairemont Mesa, fatally injuring him.

The 36-year-old victim was riding his electric bicycle home from work in the 6900 block of Balboa Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. on March 29 when he was hit by a white vehicle, possibly a 2015- to 2023-model Dodge Charger with black-and-yellow license plates, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Residents say the intersection on Balboa Avenue near Charger Boulevard is known to be dangerous because of heavy traffic. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada spoke with neighbors who are concerned accidents like this could happen again.

Moments later, a car believed to be a Mercedes-Benz E-Class two- or four-door sedan with a black or tinted glass-topped roof struck the victim. Paramedics took the bicyclist, whose name has not been made public, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance cameras captured blurry images of the involved vehicles. Authorities had no descriptions of the drivers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.