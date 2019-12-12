SDPD Nearing Arrest in Deadly Valencia Park Hit-and-Run

Police released footage of the suspect who they say struck and killed a woman while she was riding her motorized wheelchair in Valencia Park on Monday.

Gloria Williams, 62, was struck and killed by a vehicle as she rode her wheelchair along Euclid Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The car did not stop and continued north on Euclid Avenue. Williams suffered major injuries and died at the scene, San Diego Police said.

Detectives were able to get footage of the suspect’s vehicle from Smart Street Lights near the scene. Smart Street Lights also captured the suspect stopping at a nearby gas station which provided additional leads for detectives, SDPD said.

SDPD released an image of the suspect on Thursday taken from surveillance cameras inside that gas station moments after the crash. The store is just 1.3 miles away.

An employee said the man in the photo is a regular during his shift and that he sees him all the time.

"When he comes here he is nice," employee Tirhas Mahari said. The suspect's photo was posted behind the counter and employees were told to get the man's identity if he came back, Mahari said.

No arrest had been made as of Thursday night, but SDPD said the suspect was cooperating with investigators. His vehicle was recovered earlier in the evening, police said.

"He doesn't deserve to be on the street driving around living a free life while my mother is gone." Mikenya gildon, daughter of gloria williams

Williams was a grandmother to seven who all describe her as the matriarch of the family. Her memorial service is planned for this weekend.

Police do not know why Williams was riding her wheelchair in the roadway or why the suspect fled the scene, SDPD said.

Anyone with information can call Traffic Division Detective G. Voss at 858-495-7813 or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8411.