Police pursue car on I-5 from Orange County into Linda Vista

Police are chasing the driver of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 5 in San Diego County on Friday evening.

Tustin Police initiated the pursuit in Orange County earlier in the evening and continued chasing the driver on I-5 south from Orange County into San Diego County.

The driver has been driving at speeds 10-15 mph over the speed limit, according to NBC Los Angeles.

After a lengthy pursuit, the driver was eventually surrounded by police cars near 7287 Camino Degrazia in a Linda Vista neighborhood. The driver excited the vehicle and began running on foot, video from SkyRanger7 shows.

SkyRanger7 was over the police pursuit in San Diego County.

