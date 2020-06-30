Accidental shooting

Police Probing Child's Accidental Shooting in San Diego

By Eric S. Page

San-Diego-Police-generic-october-2016

A child shot Tuesday night in the Colina del Sol neighborhood of San Diego was the victim of an accident, according to the San Diego police.

Officer John Buttle told NBC 7 that the 6-year-old was playing with the weapon when it fired. Buttle said that, as is normal protocol, child-abuse detectives are at the scene of the shooting as well as at the hospital where the child is being cared for.

The shooting took place at around 8 p.m. near 52nd Street and Trojan Avenue

