Police Presence in Escondido Shuts Down I-15 Lanes to SR-78

SWAT teams from different agencies are responding to police's search for a man who reportedly was seen firing a rifle in Escondido early Monday.

The large police presence in North County led to a partial closure on eastbound State Route 78 as at least a dozen officers, some armed, respond to an incident.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 to eastbound SR-78 are closed until further notice due to police activity in Escondido, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Video footage of the scene captures authorities responding to the area of Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way, near the Escondido Police Department headquarters. There, at least a dozen personnel could be seen at the response, some armed with firearms.

A police helicopter overhead the scene announced authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man who was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.