Police Open Roads in Oceanside Following Investigation

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A full SWAT team was called out to Oceanside Monday evening, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza.

The public was advised to avoid the area while police investigated reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that happened earlier Monday.

Police opened Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street at 8:25 p.m. Monday after investigating, the Oceanside Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Police thanked the public for their cooperation.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will update this story with more details as more information arrives.

