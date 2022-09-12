Police Open Roads in Oceanside Following Investigation

A full SWAT team was called out to Oceanside Monday evening, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza.

The public was advised to avoid the area while police investigated reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that happened earlier Monday.

Police opened Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street at 8:25 p.m. Monday after investigating, the Oceanside Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police thanked the public for their cooperation.

Police Activity - Fireside Street closed from Mission Avenue to Warner Street due to an investigation.



Please avoid the area.



For media inquiries, please contact Media Relations at (760) 277-5237. — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) September 13, 2022

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will update this story with more details as more information arrives.