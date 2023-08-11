UTC

Police officers shoot, injure suspect in UTC area, 1 suspect outstanding

Per countywide protocol for police shootings, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Police shot and injured a suspected robbery suspect and are still searching for another after responding to reports of a car break-in in the UTC area Friday morning, San Diego Police said.

Police got a call after 3 a.m. about two people attempting to take a car at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Lebon Drive. Once officers arrived at the scene, the suspects fled on foot, but one of those suspects opened fire on the officers, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said. This resulted in an officer shooting. One suspect was shot and taken to a hospital while the other is outstanding, Sharki said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Per countywide protocol for police shootings, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

No other information was available.

