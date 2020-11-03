Police Make Arrest in South Bay Halloween-Weekend Slaying

Police in Chula Vista said on Tuesday that a man was in custody for a killing over Halloween weekend.

Deandre Bethel, 20, was fatally stabbed and another man was hospitalized with stab wounds after a fight with Raymundo Ochoa-Juarez, 20, near midnight on Friday, police said. Investigators said both victim knew Ochoa-Juarez.

Officers responded to a call of a loud party at a little after 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Ocelot Avenue, according to Lt. Miriam Foxx of the Chula Vista Police Department. Once officers arrived, bystanders told them about a fight about a quarter-mile away in the 400 block of East Oxford, Foxx said.

"Officers arrived and found two adult male victims bleeding from unknown wounds," Foxx said on Saturday, adding this week that both victims had been stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics took the victims to an area hospital, where Bethel was later pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

On Tuesday, CVPD announced that, with the assistance of the US Marshal’s San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force, they had arrested Ochoa-Juarez in connection to the killing. Foxx said that it was standard procedure to ask marshals for assistance in an arrest of this kind.

Foxx also told NBC 7 on Tuesday that Chula Vista police "believe we have our one and only suspect [in custody] in connection with this case."

Ochoa-Juarez, who Foxx said does not have a criminal history as an adult, is being held at the San Diego Central Jail downtown, where he faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police department at 619-585-5670.