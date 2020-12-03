SDPD’s Homicide Unit

Police Make Additional Arrests in Homicide in Bay Terraces More Than a Year Later

The victim was found wounded, inside a car, along Paradise Valley Road

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego police have made additional arrests in a homicide that occurred in Bay Terraces more than a year after it happened.

San Diego police said at about midnight on July 12, 2019, officers approached a stalled car along the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road thinking they were responding to a traffic accident. Instead, they found a driver who had been critically shot inside the car.

San Diego Police Department Acting Lt. Paul Conley said the driver, later identified as Joaquin Ruiz, 20, was unconscious and had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body when officers found him in the car.

The SDPD said Ruiz was rushed to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

In November, John Orozco, 26, Kevin Herrera, 26, and Ethan Apan, 28, were charged with Ruiz’s murder.

Arrest Made More Than a Year After Driver Found Shot in Bay Terraces

On December 2, Khristian Apan, 27, was arrested for involvement in the homicide. Additionally, Raymond Sandoval, 30, and Daisy Diaz, 23, were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges stemming from additional crimes related to the investigation.

The District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing these cases, which are still on-going investigations.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

