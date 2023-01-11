Police Looking for Man Who Vandalized Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Escondido

Police and a Catholic parish in Escondido are on the lookout for a vandal who the church’s pastor says struck, not once, not twice but three times since Christmas.

The damage to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church is in the thousands of dollars. And the church community is hoping security camera footage will help police arrest the person responsible.

“I didn’t know how to react. I did want to cry, to be honest,” parishioner Ana Cristina Bolanos said.

Bolanos was inside the church at worship when a man kicked flowers, broke a cross and smashed a display case and a statue of Mary.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Security footage from the night before shows what appears to be the same man speaking with a couple praying in the church’s Garden of our Mother of Guadalupe. The couple leaves, then the man grabs a liter bottle from a trash can and hurls it at the large statue in front of him.

Parishioners have been coming by the church since the vandalism to leave flowers and candles, and to say prayers.

As Father Scott Herrera puts it, the church is under attack, but worship and the service of Saint Mary’s must go on.

“Obviously there is a lot of turmoil, hatred in his heart. Anger at God, possibly a tragedy that has occurred in his life,” Father Herrera said.

“We forgive, God forgives,” he added.

Forgiveness is free but Father Herrera said the damage is around $20,000. The cost of security, including new cameras, a security guard and door locks is another $20,000.

The vandal’s first visit was the day after Christmas. Father Herrera said the man strong-armed his way through the large glass doors and damaged another statue inside the church.

“I am actually a bit afraid to come because I come every day. I’m like, ‘What if something happens?’“ Bolanos said.

She may have lost her nerve, but not her faith. She is devout and comes to mass daily.

“I come with the strength of God. I will come and even if it happens, I will be here,” she said.

The church is circulating photos of the alleged vandal. He is a man with salt and pepper hair pulled back in a ponytail. He wears a mustache, a dark colored coat, blue jeans and sneakers.

Herrera said the man has been identified by some people on social media as a parishioner and that he has been seen outside the church asking for money.