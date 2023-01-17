Police Search for Hit-and-Run Killer Who Struck Woman in Mira Mesa Crosswalk

A woman was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Jade Coast Drive around 1:30 p.m. when she was hit by a Cadillac.

San Diego police said the driver of the Cadillac sedan didn’t stop at the red light and hit the woman before taking off up Camino Ruiz.

George Lemus, who lives nearby, was walking by the scene after the woman was hit.

"I saw a person lying down on the floor, ambulances surrounding her," Lemus said, "I saw medical people trying to give her attention."

Police said the victim, who had serious injuries and a significant brain bleed. later succumbed to her injuries.

Police do have the suspect’s Cadillac in their custody, but they are still looking for the driver.

Jacob Estes, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said the high volume of traffic and speeding cars is worrisome.

"I'm a little weary about walking on the sidewalk here — absolutely," Estes said.

Estes has heard several accidents and their aftermath.

"I hear them through my window, and I come out and multiple cars will be hit here," Estes said. "Parked cars have been hit here at least four times since I’ve been here."

Investigators have not yet released the name of the woman who was killed.

The county medical examiner’s office told NBC 7 it has the case, but that the police department has sealed the file. NBC 7 San Diego asked an SDPD spokesperson if this case involves suspicious circumstances or the case is a homicide, but it hasn't responded.