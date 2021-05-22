Police Investigating Suspicious Death After Man Found in Ocean Beach Alley

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found unresponsive in an alley in Ocean Beach on Friday night.

Police arrived in an alley at 4800 Niagara Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call reporting an unresponsive man in the alleyway.

Officers arrived at the location where they found a person performing CPR on the man.

Officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel began life-saving measures, unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m.

Due to the suspicious nature of the death, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

It's still early in the investigation and detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death, however, the male had visible injuries. He is described as a white male in his early 60’s.

Detectives are currently collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.

The deceased man has been identified, but his identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

