San Diego High School

Police investigating stabbing of teen near San Diego High

By NBC 7 Staff

Police tape lines a bus stop where a stabbing occurred on Dec. 4, 2023.
NBC 7

Authorities are investigating a stabbing of a teenager at a bus stop near San Diego High School on Monday.

The teenager identified as a 14-year-old boy was reported near a bus stop on the 1400 block of Park Blvd. Police told NBC 7 the teenager suffered a stab wound to his lower chest.

Police have shut down a part of Park Blvd. as they investigate.

The condition of the teen is unknown.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Diego High School
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us