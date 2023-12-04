Police investigating stabbing of teen near San Diego High

Authorities are investigating a stabbing of a teenager at a bus stop near San Diego High School on Monday.

The teenager identified as a 14-year-old boy was reported near a bus stop on the 1400 block of Park Blvd. Police told NBC 7 the teenager suffered a stab wound to his lower chest.

Police have shut down a part of Park Blvd. as they investigate.

The condition of the teen is unknown.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.