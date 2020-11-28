San Diego police

Police Investigating Shots Fired in La Jolla Neighborhood

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

San Diego Police are investigating the reports of shots fired in a La Jolla neighborhood Saturday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., police received reports of gunshots heard near Waverly Avenue. Residents described seeing a car leave the scene. SDPD was able to stop the car and arrested four people.

As of 10 a.m., police said no one was injured by the gunfire and are investigating.

No information was given out as to what may have caused the shooting.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

