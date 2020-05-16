San Diego Police Department

Police Investigating Shooting at East Village Party

By City News Service

Police investigating in East Village
ONSCENE.TV

A 44-year-old man was shot Saturday at a party in the East Village, police said.

The victim was at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of F Street when he was shot at 7:45 a.m., Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department said.

"He stumbled out onto the street, where he was found by a citizen who called the police," Martinez said. "A blood trail led officers to an apartment complex nearby, where the incident occurred."

Local

San Diego County May 10

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County to Increase Testing in South Bay, Announces Relief Program for Immigrants

coronavirus pandemic 8 mins ago

Bartender Uses Zoom to Make Money During Bar Closures

The victim wasn't able to provide any details regarding the shooting because of his injuries, the officer said. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Detectives from Central Division responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation, Martinez said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police Departmenteast village
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us