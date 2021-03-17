Police Investigating Shooting at Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay

San Diego Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a resort hotel in Mission Bay, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The shooting was reported at Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay witnessed by SDPD officers. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, Jamsetjee said.

The investigation in ongoing.

No other information was available.

