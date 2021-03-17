San Diego police

Police Investigating Shooting at Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a resort hotel in Mission Bay, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The shooting was reported at Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Bay witnessed by SDPD officers. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, Jamsetjee said.

The investigation in ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

