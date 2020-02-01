Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping Attempt of 3-Year-Old in Bay Ho

Two young brothers told San Diego police Saturday that a man picked up the 3-year-old child, carried him 50 feet, then set him down and fled in Bay Ho.

The two boys, ages 3 and 9, were the only witnesses in the incident.

Based on their statements, the two boys were riding a bicycle when the unknown man knocked the 3-year-old off the bicycle and carried him approximately 50 feet, San Diego Police Department said.

He put down the child and walked away westbound on Mandan Way, police said. The children ran to tell their mother.

SDPD received a call from the boys' mother around 10:30 a.m. from the 3100 block of Mandan Way in Bay Ho.

"In an abundance of caution, we wanted to advise the community of today's incident," SDPD Lt. Jason Scott said.

Police said the suspect is described as in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with long straight black hair. The children said he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black sweat pants and dark-colored flip flops.

A detective was also called out to the scene, police said.

If anyone in the community has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call San Diego Police Department Northern Division Detective Julie Adams at (858) 552-1732 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.