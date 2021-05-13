Police Investigating Newborn's Death in San Diego Canyon

The San Diego Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating the death of a newborn who was found unresponsive after a mother gave birth in a canyon in City Heights, police said Thursday.

Police were called about the infant's death at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They responded to the canyon below 38th and Dwight streets just west of Interstate 15, where a 29-year-old woman had just given birth.

The newborn was unresponsive at the scene, police said. The cause of death was not yet known and would be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office, SDPD said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The department's Child Abuse detectives are still investigating the incident to determine any fault. The area was shut down for several hours for the investigation.

No other information was available.