Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing Outside Market in National City

By Renee Schmiedeberg

National City Police Department officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred outside of Big Ben Market in National City Saturday afternoon, according to NCPD Lt. Derek Aydelotte.

Police officers were first notified of a stabbing that took place outside the market located at 108 East 8th St. around noon.

Shortly after, authorities were notified that someone had been run over close to a nearby Union Bank.

Officers found a male in the bank parking lot with two stab wounds and signs of being hit by a vehicle, said Lt. Derek Aydelotte.

Personnel transported the man to a trauma center where he received life-saving efforts, but he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Several hours later, officers stopped and detained a person of interest in National City, authorities said.

Officials are still investigating the incident as it is not yet known what led up to the stabbing and hit-and-run.

