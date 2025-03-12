Police investigating after more than a dozen cars broken into in Chula Vista

Police are investigating a string of car break-ins in Chula Vista.

Fourteen vehicles along the 700 block of East Palomar Street near Davies Drive were found with shattered windows and things inside searched through or stolen, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Police say a neighbor first noticed the break-ins at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

"While these victims did nothing wrong, this is a good reminder to avoid leaving valuables or personal information in your car whenever possible," the department said in an X post on Tuesday.

The department is asking anyone with video or information about this case to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.