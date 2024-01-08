Police investigating at least 7 suspected arson fires in City Heights

San Diego Police are searching for the individuals responsible for setting seven fires in City Heights early Monday.

Police first received a call at around 2:49 a.m. to 4135 45th Street for a trailer that was set on fire. After that police received reports of two more fires on the 4100 block of 45th Street and 4100 block of Highland Avenue, SDPD officer Foster confirmed to NBC 7.

Then, three more fires were reported on 45th and Polk Avenue, 4114 University Avenue, in front of a pawn shop and 4410 Wightman in front of a Chase bank. The last incident was reported around 4:15 a.m. on 4310 Landis Street, Foster said.

Most of the fires were set to trashcans and one trailer, police said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.