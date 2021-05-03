Carlsbad

Police Investigating Safety Threat at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad

The threat is based on a suspicious phone call made to the property, according to Carlsbad police

By Rafael Avitabile

Carlsbad police are investigating a safety threat made on the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, the department confirmed.

A Carlsbad Police Department spokesperson said officers were responding to the resort at 2100 Costa Del Mar Road out of an abundance of caution.

"Using an abundance of caution, and the prescribed protocol, we are investigating a bomb threat based on a suspicious phone call to the property," CPD spokesperson Jodee Sasway Reyes said.

The Carlsbad Fire Department is also responding.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

