Police Investigating After Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead, Another Wounded in Mira Mesa

One person is dead and another was wounded after a stabbing took place in Mira Mesa Friday, Officer Darius Jamsetjee of the San Diego Police Department said.

According to Jamsetjee, the stabbing occurred in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way shortly before 3 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people with apparent stab wounds.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene and the other person was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The victims' names and ages were not immediately available. The circumstances that led to the stabbings were unclear and the suspect is outstanding, Jamsetjee said.

The 8700 blk of Pagoda Way is closed and officers are interviewing neighbors, police said. The SDPD Homicide Investigation is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.