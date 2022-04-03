SDPD

Police Investigating After Reports of Shots Fired at Belmont Park

Officers responded to reports of two or three shots fired at Belmont Park around 7:30 p.m.

By Aleah Jarin

San Diego police are investigating after shots were fired at Belmont Park Sunday night.

Police arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter, SDPD said. At the scene police identified and stopped a car believed to be involved in the incident. Once the driver of the car stopped, the person attempted to flee the scene, according to SDPD.

Police took the suspect into custody and the gun was recovered by police. SDPD said no injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

