Police Investigating After Reports of Shots Fired at Belmont Park

San Diego police are investigating after shots were fired at Belmont Park Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of two or three shots fired at Belmont Park around 7:30 p.m.

Belmont Park is a crime scene at the moment after reports of a man shooting his gun up in the air, multiple times. No injuries. Waiting to hear from @SanDiegoPD. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/78gqwRuO8Q — Jackie Crea (@JackieCreaTV) April 4, 2022

Police arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter, SDPD said. At the scene police identified and stopped a car believed to be involved in the incident. Once the driver of the car stopped, the person attempted to flee the scene, according to SDPD.

Police took the suspect into custody and the gun was recovered by police. SDPD said no injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.