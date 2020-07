Authorities in San Diego are investigating a fatal stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Police said the fatality was reported at about 5 a.m. near Fifth Avenue and J Street, where investigators were seen assessing the scene.

At least one person was seen being questioned at the scene. It is unclear if any arrests were made in connection to the stabbing.

Details on the victim, such as their name, age and sex, were not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.