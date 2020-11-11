car chase

Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver Leads Police on Pursuit Through Downtown; Ends Near Airport

By NBC 7 Staff

A suspected hit-and-run driver lead police on a pursuit Wednesday that ended near the airport after the driver ditched the vehicle.

A four-door white sedan traveled through crowded downtown streets, at times going the wrong way as they evaded police officers. At least three police vehicles were in pursuit of the car as it traveled toward the airport with a blown-out front tire.

Aerial images from SkyRanger 7 showed numerous police vehicles respond to the scene after the sedan came to a stop. The driver appeared to have parked the car near the airport and bailed, instigating a foot pursuit.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Enters Purple Tier

Ballots Nov 4

San Diego County's 2020 Election Results

The car chase started sometime before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details on where the pursuit was initiated were not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

car chaseSan DiegoPursuitchase
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us