Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver Leads Police on Pursuit Through Downtown; Ends Near Airport

A suspected hit-and-run driver lead police on a pursuit Wednesday that ended near the airport after the driver ditched the vehicle.

A four-door white sedan traveled through crowded downtown streets, at times going the wrong way as they evaded police officers. At least three police vehicles were in pursuit of the car as it traveled toward the airport with a blown-out front tire.

Aerial images from SkyRanger 7 showed numerous police vehicles respond to the scene after the sedan came to a stop. The driver appeared to have parked the car near the airport and bailed, instigating a foot pursuit.

The car chase started sometime before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details on where the pursuit was initiated were not immediately clear.