Armed police impersonators rob two people inside their home in Koreatown

The group of four stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and cash.

By Tracey Leong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in Koreatown are searching for a group of armed men impersonating police who allegedly robbed two people inside their home.

The robbery happened early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Wilshire Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Four armed men dressed in all black posing as police officers entered the apartment demanding money and valuables. The thieves took off with about $100,000 worth of jewelry and several thousand in cash, according to police.

The LAPD said it's possible the thieves were wearing masks that covered their faces and police are now searching through surveillance footage of the area to track them down.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the LAPD.

Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us