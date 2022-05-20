Police Identify Elderly Couple Who Died in Point Loma Murder-Suicide

Authorities Friday publicly identified an elderly couple who died this week in a murder-suicide carried out by the husband in their home near Point Loma.

The bodies of Stanley Ribeiro, 86, and his 83-year-old wife, Anita, were found in their house in the 3400 block of Lowell Street in the Roseville-Fleet Ridge area at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Evidence at the death scene indicated that Stanley Ribeiro shot his spouse and then turned the gun on himself, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.