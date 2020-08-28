Police ID Woman Found Dead on Chula Vista Street

A woman who was found dead on the street in the middle of the night on a Chula Vista street has been identified by police.

Lauren Rodriguez, 33, was named by Chula Vista police as the victim found nude and injured around 12 a.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Shasta Street near Second Street, officials announced Friday.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Gino Grippo said Thursday that a local resident alerted them about the Chula Vista woman's body.

"It's a really sad scene," CVPD Lt. Dan Peak told NBC 7.

When medics arrived, they gave Rodriguez CPR, but she died shortly thereafter, Grippo confirmed.

Rodriguez had suffered head trauma; Grippo said the CVPD’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. As of Friday at 10:40 a.m., her death is still considered to be suspicious and a cause has yet to be determined.

Peak said little was known about Rodriguez's death. Peak confirmed that she was unclothed when found. He said that responding officers did not discover any sort of gunshot or stab wounds on Rodriguez.

“At this time, we’re not sure if the person fell and hit their head, we’re not sure if this person was hit by a car, or if there’s some type of another manner of death," Peak said on Thursday. "Hopefully the autopsy will reveal that.”

The San Diego County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on Rodriguez to determine her cause and manner of death.

The Chula Vista Police Department is currently trying to locate witnesses or anyone with information regarding Rodriguez's death. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.