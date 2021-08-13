Police ID Victims of Deadly Shooting at Golden Hill Recreation Center, No Arrests Yet

San Diego police have identified three victims of a shooting at the Golden Hill Recreation Center over the weekend – two of whom were wounded and one who did not survive.

The San Diego Police Department said Spring Valley resident Dale Howard, 21, died at the hospital following the shooting on the night of Aug. 7.

San Diego residents Michael G. Aguilar, 18, and David M. Landry, 20, were both wounded and have undergone surgery, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said. They are expected to survive.

As of Thursday night, investigators said they did not have any information on the suspect or suspects who shot the victims and no arrests had been made.

On Aug. 7, just after 8:30 p.m., police received several phone calls reporting possible gunfire at the Golden Hill Recreation Center at 2600 Golf Course Drive in San Diego’s Golden Hill community.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officer arrived at the rec center, they were initially told the noises had only been the sound of fireworks.

Soon, officers learned two men had been wounded.

The victims were near the basketball courts, each suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both men were taken to a local hospital; one underwent surgery and survived but the other – Howard – died at 9:41 p.m.

Brown said that as the investigation continued this week, SDPD Homicide detectives learned a third man had been wounded by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. The police department said there were “several people present at the time of the incident” and detectives want to speak with them.

At this point, the motive for the deadly shooting is unknown.

Anyone with details on this case can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.