Police ID Victim, Suspect in South Bay Shooting That Ended in SWAT Standoff

San Diego Police identified the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in a South Bay neighborhood over the weekend that resulted in a SWAT standoff.

Daniel Juarez was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man at an apartment complex just outside of San Ysidro, the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers first responded to the area after receiving a call that said Juarez, 19, threatened to harm himself at the Village Apartments in the 2300 block of Servando Avenue.

When SDPD arrived on scene just after 4:30 p.m., they discovered the 27-year-man, later identified as Trevon Ryan, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to SDPD Acting Lt. Michelle Velovich.

Ryan was transported away from the courtyard and to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Velovich said.

NBC 7's Niala Charles is live at the SWAT standoff in the South Bay.

Officers said Juarez was in an upstairs unit balcony of the apartment complex acting “erratically.”

SDPD tried to contact Juarez, but “he continued to act erratic,” going in and out of the apartment, Velovich said. NBC 7 crews observed the suspect entering and exiting an apartment onto a balcony, sometimes in the nude.

Officers said the suspect allegedly shot Ryan and possibly had weapons inside the apartment, according to Velovich.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and officers called Juarez out of the apartment. He was then taken into custody, Velovich said.

“Investigators from the San Diego Police Homicide unit were called to the scene and are handling the investigation,” Velovich said. “At this time, it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other.”

SDPD is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.