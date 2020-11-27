Police ID Teen as Victim in Homicide Investigation in Point Loma

Police identified an 18-year-old man as the driver who was found Wednesday with a gunshot wound after crashing into a structure in Point Loma.

Eduardo Salguero was driving along an access road behind businesses in the 3600 block of Midway Drive when he struck a retaining wall just after 6:15 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene and found Salguero unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound, according to SDPD.

Salguero was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

#Happeningnow SDPD behind Point Loma Plaza investigating the shooting death of a person killed behind the wheel of a car. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/oAVisfHgtb — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) November 26, 2020

Officers identified Salguero in an update to NBC 7 Friday.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.