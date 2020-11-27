Police ID Teen as Victim in Homicide Investigation in Point Loma

Police identified an 18-year-old man as the driver who was found Wednesday with a gunshot wound after crashing into a structure in Point Loma.
Eduardo Salguero was driving along an access road behind businesses in the 3600 block of Midway Drive when he struck a retaining wall just after 6:15 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said.
Officers responded to the scene and found Salguero unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound, according to SDPD.
Salguero was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Officers identified Salguero in an update to NBC 7 Friday.
SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.