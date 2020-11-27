point loma

Police ID Teen as Victim in Homicide Investigation in Point Loma

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC 7

Police identified an 18-year-old man as the driver who was found Wednesday with a gunshot wound after crashing into a structure in Point Loma.

Eduardo Salguero was driving along an access road behind businesses in the 3600 block of Midway Drive when he struck a retaining wall just after 6:15 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene and found Salguero unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound, according to SDPD.

Salguero was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Officers identified Salguero in an update to NBC 7 Friday.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 1,052 New Cases, 8 Deaths Reported

San Diego Padres 2 mins ago

Padres Outfielder Tommy Pham Sues Midway District Club, Where He Was Stabbed

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

point loma
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us