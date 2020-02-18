Police ID Man Who Crashed Into Tree, Died in El Cajon

The man who hit a tree head-on and died in El Cajon on Sunday afternoon has been identified by the El Cajon Police Department.

Christopher Michael Brown, 34, died after crashing into a tree in El Cajon, police said.

First responders were called to N. 2nd Street between Persimmon Avenue and Greenfield Drive in El Cajon around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Heartland Fire and Rescue Department said.

El Cajon Police said Brown, not wearing a seat belt, was driving his Ford Explorer northbound on N. 2nd Street. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted into the center passing lane and struck a tree in the center divide.

In the video, witnesses immediately stop to check on the driver and call 911.

The driver was confirmed dead at the scene, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Forester said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of N. 2nd Street from Persimmon Avenue to Greenfield Drive were closed "for a prolonged period of time" during the investigation, police said.

El Cajon Police urged drivers to find alternate routes.

No other information was available.