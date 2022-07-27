San Diego Police Department

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Linda Vista Neighborhood

By NBC 7 Staff and City News Service

Police have identified the man who was shot to death Sunday while walking in a Linda Vista neighborhood.

The man was identified as Johnny Ramon Ramirez, 41, of San Diego. Police received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting a man down in the 2200 block of Ulric Street. The Ramirez was being tended to by a family member when officers arrived.

It appeared Ramirez had been walking in the area when he was shot, the lieutenant said. Officers performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel arrived and took over. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 a.m.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

There was no immediate suspect description, Shebloski said.

Anyone with information about the crime was encouraged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

