Police ID Man Found Dead in Lincoln Park, Though Details Scarce

San Diego police have identified a man whose body was found in an undeveloped area of Lincoln Park earlier this month, although details surrounding his death – believed to be a homicide – remain scarce.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said Wednesday the man found unresponsive near Euclid Avenue on May 19 was San Diego resident Vicente Coleman, 27.

The investigation is ongoing but more than a week later, Brown said little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death. The SDPD’s homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Coleman’s body was discovered by a passerby who was out on a walk at around 7:30 p.m. on May 19. The passerby called police and reported the man was unresponsive and had apparently suffered some type of trauma to his upper body.

When officials got to the scene, they found Coleman’s body and confirmed his death.

Investigators did not release additional details about Coleman or the cause of his injuries. Anyone with details on this case can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit and (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.