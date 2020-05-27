Lincoln Park

Police ID Man Found Dead in Lincoln Park, Though Details Scarce

The body of San Diego resident Vicente Coleman, 27, was found in an area near Euclid Avenue on May 19

Police lights by night
Getty Images

San Diego police have identified a man whose body was found in an undeveloped area of Lincoln Park earlier this month, although details surrounding his death – believed to be a homicide – remain scarce.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said Wednesday the man found unresponsive near Euclid Avenue on May 19 was San Diego resident Vicente Coleman, 27.

The investigation is ongoing but more than a week later, Brown said little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death. The SDPD’s homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Local

San Diego County May 23

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Barber Shops & Salons Can Reopen, Masks Required

streaming services 2 hours ago

Too Much TV? Enter HBO Max, the Latest Streaming Wannabe

Coleman’s body was discovered by a passerby who was out on a walk at around 7:30 p.m. on May 19. The passerby called police and reported the man was unresponsive and had apparently suffered some type of trauma to his upper body.

When officials got to the scene, they found Coleman’s body and confirmed his death.

Investigators did not release additional details about Coleman or the cause of his injuries. Anyone with details on this case can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit and (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Lincoln ParkSDPDHomicideEuclid AvenueVicente Coleman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us