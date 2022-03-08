LITTLE ITALY

Police ID Man Beaten to Death in Little Italy

Homeless man arrested for fatal attack on Feb. 8

By City News Service

San Diego's Little Italy
Getty Images

Police Tuesday publicly identified a man who was found dead in Little Italy last month.

At about 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers found the victim unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket on a sidewalk after reports of a person down in the 600 block of Grape Street, near India Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced Roger Jauron, 57, dead at the scene. Jauron was homeless at the time of the incident.

The initial investigation showed the victim was physically assaulted earlier that morning, Lt. Adam Sharki reported.

A former HOA board member told NBC 7's Dave summers the resident had behavioral trouble and said a deadly conflict could have been avoided.

Police identified William Keeton, 52, as a suspect on Feb. 8. Two days later, Keeton was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and a probation violation.

Keeton was also homeless.

