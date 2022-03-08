Police ID Man Beaten to Death in Little Italy

Police Tuesday publicly identified a man who was found dead in Little Italy last month.

At about 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers found the victim unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket on a sidewalk after reports of a person down in the 600 block of Grape Street, near India Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced Roger Jauron, 57, dead at the scene. Jauron was homeless at the time of the incident.

The initial investigation showed the victim was physically assaulted earlier that morning, Lt. Adam Sharki reported.

Police identified William Keeton, 52, as a suspect on Feb. 8. Two days later, Keeton was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder and a probation violation.

Keeton was also homeless.